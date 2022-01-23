Hannibal-LaGrange president resigns after nine years

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University President Anthony Allen has resigned after nine years at the school.
The university announced his resignation Friday. It is effective Jan 31.
In his resignation, Allen said his decision was a combination of recovering from lingering health issues, spending more time with family and allow new leadership at the university.
"My love for HLGU, its students, faculty, and staff has been and will always be strong," Allen said. "I wish the University the very best and remain committed to help it succeed in any way possible.”
The university noted that new facilities were built and remodeled with plans for new additions in the future under Allen's tenure. It also said that Allen guided the university to remain faithful to its Christian mission and the “Baptist Faith and Message 2000" and helped lead important changes to the bylaws that help insure the continued relationship that it has with the Missouri Baptist Convention.
"We are thankful for Dr. Allen’s devoted service to HLGU," said Pastor Mark Anderson, chair of the school's Board of Trustees.
The board has named Robert Matz, vice president for academic administration and dean of the faculty, as acting president. The trustees have started the search for an interim president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.