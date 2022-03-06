HANIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University has named a transitional president.
The school's board of trustees announced Saturday that Rodney Harrison will serve in the role starting Monday.
Harrison has served as the president of Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries in Missouri since April 2020 and will continue in that role.
"I am very excited Dr. Harrison will lead HLGU during this season of transition. He is well qualified as an individual serving in higher education for many years combined with the character of Christ, said the Rev. Mark Anderson, chair of the board of trustees. "He knows HLGU well and its constituents throughout our state and beyond. I believe Dr. Harrison will do an excellent job during the interim period preparing us for our next president and the bright future God has for HLGU."
After university's President Anthony Allen resigned at the end of January after nine years, the board formed a Transformational Leadership Taskforce sought for an acting and then transitional president to serve in the interim. Robert Matz, vice president for academic administration and dean of faculty, served as acting president since Allen's resignation.
Harrison's higher education experience includes serving as dean of institutional effectiveness (accreditation and compliance) and on the executive cabinet at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2006-2020, and consulting with the Higher Learning Commission from 2005 to present.
"Dr. Harrison brings a wealth of administrative and educational leadership to Hannibal-LaGrange," Matz said. "I look forward to working alongside him in the days ahead."
Harrison also has served for over ten years as a consultant, trainer, mentor and coach for several academic institutions across the country, including all three MBC universities.
"HLGU is one of the great stories of Baptist cooperation," Harrison said. "This institution has served Baptists in Missouri since 1858. With this understanding of the school’s place in history, it is my joy and privilege as president of Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries to assist HLGU while a presidential search is underway.
"At the request of the HLGU board, and with unanimous support of the Baptist Homes executive committee, I am in a position to give a gift of time, talents, and treasures to the needs of the University during this season of transition. My immediate objective is to work with the board, executive team, and the MBC to keep the mission of HLGU alive for the next generation as they pursue a university education forged in a biblically informed worldview."
