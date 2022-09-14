QUINCY — Hard work preparing for the PSAT paid off for two area high school seniors.
Katelynn Teigen of Hannibal and Jay Patel of Quincy are semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program that offers some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million.
“It really showcases the dedication and commitment to excellence by not just me but all students nationwide that have achieved this,” Patel said.
“It’s very exciting because it took a lot of work and practice,” Teigen said. “I was a little bit stressed worry about if I would do good enough to qualify for the semifinalists or not.”
More than 16,000 students were named semifinalists in the 68th annual program after having taken the 2021 Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, as high school juniors and scoring among the highest in their states.
Semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application, including writing an essay, by October 5, and more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level in February.
Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships awarded on a state-representational basis. About 950 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by some 180 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet specified criteria, and about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored merit scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
Both students credit their school environments for helping them succeed.
“It says that the academic program offered by the high school is good at preparing students for other endeavors such as National Merit and other academic fields,” said Teigen, the 17-year-old daughter of Leann and Randy Teigen.
“It speaks mainly to the work ethic of teachers, administrators, staff but also the environment we foster here at QHS,” Patel said. “It’s an environment that emphasizes pursuit of academic excellence.”
QHS Principal Jody Steinke said the recognition also speaks well of Patel.
“Just the numbers — 1.5 million kids take the PSAT each year. To get where he’s at, it’s the top three to five percent. It’s pretty impressive,” Steinke said. “I would hold our honors and AP programs, the quality of those programs and the education kids get, to any program in the state. That all goes back to the teachers and what they do in the classes.”
Patel also had another example to follow — his brother Dev, a National Merit finalist last year. “He served as a role model. He laid out the foundation for what was possible. I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” he said.
The 17-year-old also credited his parents, Pinkey and Shwetal Patel, for “pushing me to be the best I can be.”
Patel plays on the QHS golf team and is active in Student Council, Beta Club and National Honor Society. He does volunteer work on weekends and also works at Hy-Vee.
He plans to major in biomedical science in college, then attend medical school to become a surgeon.
Teigen plans to attend Missouri S&T University in Rolla and is enrolled in the school’s nuclear engineering program with a career goal in engineering.
She participates in the high school’s Academic Team and its Finance Challenge and enjoys reading, art and sewing.
