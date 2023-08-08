United Way announces $1.1 million campaign goal

QUINCY — Tanner Freiburg offered a challenge to everybody who gathered Tuesday evening at One Special Event Venue.
"When you're in bed this evening, I want you to think about the things you've accomplished in life, but I also want you to think about what more you can do," Freiburg said. "Challenge yourself to try to be better, to push the envelope. Try to challenge yourself to reach your whole human potential."
"Hopefully you can do that through United Way by volunteering or sharing knowledge or writing a check. It all adds up and makes this organization better."
Tanner and Elisha Freiburg are campaign chairpersons for the United Way of Adams County's "YOU Are United Way" annual campaign. The United Way announced a $1.1 million fundraising goal.
The Freiburgs were also joined by Brooke and Patrick Cook who will lead the campaign in 2024.
Funds from the campaign support the United Way's nonprofit community partners including: Advocacy Network for Children, American Red Cross, Bella Ease, Boy Scouts Mississippi Valley Council, Cheerful Home, Community for Christ, Cornerstone, Girl Scouts, Horizons, Quincy Catholic Charities, Quanada, Quincy Family YMCA, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Salvation Army, Transitions, YoungLife and YWCA. The funds support more than 26 programs United Way invests in, ensuring assistance reaches those who need it most in an uninterrupted manner.
“At United Way of Adams County, we are really looking forward to the 2023 campaign season," said Executive Director Nany We are cohesive, committed and energized to do our part to meet the 2023 Campaign Goal. We are honored to have the firm commitment from an excellent cohort of Campaign Champions. Thank you in advance to all donors. We appreciate you!”
People wishing to support the campaign can donate online at unitedwayadamsco.org with a one-time or reoccurring gift via credit card. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, IL 62301. More than 98% of the funds raised stay in Adams County.
