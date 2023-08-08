United Way announces $1.1 million campaign goal

United Way campaign chairpersons Elisha and Tanner Freiburg speak during the "YOU Are United Way" campaign kickoff Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at One Special Event Venue. The United Way of Adams County set a goal of $1.1 million for the annual campaign.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Tanner Freiburg offered a challenge to everybody who gathered Tuesday evening at One Special Event Venue.

"When you're in bed this evening, I want you to think about the things you've accomplished in life, but I also want you to think about what more you can do," Freiburg said. "Challenge yourself to try to be better, to push the envelope. Try to challenge yourself to reach your whole human potential."

