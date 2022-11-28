CARTHAGE, Ill. — A holiday open house Thursday in Carthage supports Food For Thoughts Hancock County.
Tours of Grandma Ruby’s Vintage Victorian at 208 N. Scofield will be available from 1 to 6:30 p.m. for a free will donation to Food For Thoughts Hancock County.
Tours of the 1884 home include festive decorations, a warm drink and a holiday cookie.
Free ornaments will be given to the first 255 guests in support of the 255 children served by Food For Thoughts, a weekend food pack program for children in the Carthage, Hamilton, LaHarpe and Warsaw school districts.
