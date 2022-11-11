CAMP POINT, Ill. — John Huston sees Veterans Day activities as much more than just a way to honor those who served.
The U.S. Navy veteran from Carthage said events like Thursday’s Take a Veteran To School Day at Camp Point Central Junior High are “for these kids,” including his grandson, seventh-grader Luke Huston.
“It’s not a matter of honoring vets. We did what we did because, in most cases, we were happy to do it — defending our country and making sure our way of life was available to those that followed us,” Huston said. “It’s for them to get to remember what has come before.”
Some 40 veterans and active-duty military personnel joined junior high students for breakfast and lunch, an assembly and activities ranging from boot camp-style exercise to a timeline and an obstacle course.
“I take pride in being here,” said Navy veteran Dan Frese, who was invited by a family friend, sixth-grader Makayla Drebes. “This is just an occasion where you can still let people see there are people willing to serve their country, and after you’ve served, you go back into the community and do good in the community.”
Eighth-grade English teacher Leah Zeidler said the day boosts awareness and appreciation of the community’s veterans.
“We hope students develop an understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices that were made,” said Zeidler, who helped organize the day. “Honestly, we kind of hope it opens their eyes and that some of them see this is a route maybe they’d like to go down.”
Some students weren’t sure what to expect at the event, which returned for the first time since 2019 and a COVID-spurred hiatus.
“Some of them have never experienced it,” Zeidler said. “After we introduce it again, in coming years they will be more and more excited about it.”
Zeidler also hopes the veterans attending feel appreciated.
“Their sacrifice is something that is not taken lightly,” she said. “They get to interact with the community, and we get to show them our appreciation.”
Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class James Yeakey joined his daughter Arlee for the event, which both agreed showed respect and appreciation for all those who served.
“We recognize the sacrifice. We honor that sacrifice, show we care and appreciate it,” Yeakey said.
Students took advantage of a chance to ask a panel of veterans questions about life in the military from what the food is like to the mental challenges.
“Veterans have done so much for our country, fought so much for us and for our freedom. They deserve more than just respect,” said seventh-grader Alyssa Hester, who brought her dad Jarred Hester, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, to school.
“We should appreciate our veterans for their sacrifice. In a way like no others, they are heroes. They did things others would not,” sixth-grader Liam Skinner said in a poem presentation to students and all the guests. “Thank you all for your service to this community, to your family and to this community.”
