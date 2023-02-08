QUINCY — History might not be Erica Arnold’s favorite subject.
But the St. Francis eighth-grader does like learning more about Quincy’s history.
She and her classmates got the chance Tuesday as the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County kicked off its newest education program at the History Museum on the Square.
The program offers mini-courses for upper elementary students on the Underground Railroad, the history of Quincy and Quincy artifacts led by museum docents, HSQAC members and friends of Quincy.
“It’s very interesting,” Arnold said. “Quincy’s like a small town, but it played such a big role.”
Organizers expect some 670 students from Quincy and Payson, including students from Teen Reach and the Freedom School, to attend the program this month.
HSQAC already offers youth education programs at the John Wood Mansion and added the programs at the museum, with plans to continue offering sessions at both locations.
The program focused on the stories of “real people who lived, passed through or worked here” and played an important role in Quincy’s history including its ties to the Underground Railroad, HSQAC board member Lynn Snyder said.
“Quincy is known for abolitionism and for just belief in the basic freedoms of all people,” Snyder said in telling part of the story of Father Augustine Tolton, who with his family escaped from slavery in 1862 and came to Quincy and now is being considered for sainthood.
Even earlier, in 1838 and 1839, Quincyans helped the Mormons fleeing from persecution in Missouri.
“They gave them food, tents to stay in Washington Park until they could find someplace else to go. We took them in,” HSQAC board member Lynn Niewohner said. “The Mormons never forgot Quincyans for being so nice.”
The students heard more about John Wood, the first settler in the Quincy area, who was a mayor of Quincy, ran for Senate, served as lieutenant governor and governor — with his home at 12th and State serving as the governor’s mansion during his tenure.
“It’s just a little bit of Quincy’s early history,” presenter Rich Keppner said.
Others thrived by using specialized skills, including Anton Delabar with his hand-crafted barrels marked with a distinctive stamp, Heinrich Knapheide with his sturdy wagons and Annie Malone who used an interest in chemistry to develop a line of hair conditioning products for African Americans that made her a millionaire.
“Right here there’s so much history,” eighth-grader Gigi Bell said.
The St. Francis students just finished an integrated unit in literature and social studies focused on the Underground Railroad and now are studying the Reconstruction era – and English teacher Rochelle Neuman said visiting the museum helps the students relate to what they’ve learned.
“It’s basically the connection that Quincy has with our history,” she said. “Geographically, where we are and how important Quincy is with the legacy of the abolitionist movement.”
