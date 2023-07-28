BARRY, Ill. — Helping make the 2023-24 academic year exceptional is the goal of the Illini Community Hospital Back to School Drive.
The event for families and K-12 students begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Western High School, 401 McDonough in Barry.
While supplies last, food will be distributed in the parking lot in front of the high school gym. Children must be present to get backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products.
“Success in school is similar to success in health care,” Illini Vice President and Administrator Holly Jones said. “At the hospital, we can’t treat patients successfully if we don’t have the proper supplies. Likewise, students can’t be successful without the right supplies at home and in the classroom.”
