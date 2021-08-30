CARTHAGE, Ill. — Two Hancock County school districts already on probation over masking split on the issue during Monday night special meetings.
The Illini West School Board adopted a mask mandate, effective Wednesday, but the Nauvoo-Colusa School Board voted to remain mask optional.
The repercussions begin Tuesday as Nauvoo Superintendent Kent Young, who said he was surprised by the vote, meets with Illinois State Board of Education representatives.
“We’ll see how the meeting goes,” he said.
Young said that meeting will start a 60-day window for the district to take corrective action to comply with the state mask mandate or risk losing its recognition.
Meanwhile, Young expects the mask-optional policy adopted earlier this month to affect district sports.
Due to the policy, “it’s most likely our baseball team won’t be able to play in the postseason,” Young said, and indoor sports, including girls basketball, also could be challenged if other districts raise concerns about competing with Nauvoo over the masking policy.
Some staff and students do wear masks. “There were probably more students wearing masks the first few days, but I feel that less have worn masks recently,” Young said.
Another vote on the mandate could come at the board’s next regular meeting, set for Sept. 20, or earlier if another special meeting is called.
Voting against a mandate on Monday were board members Joe Radel, Trischa Allen, Wayne Jespersen, Neva Koechle and Michael Siegfried. Board members Brent Schmitz and Tony Wasielewski were absent.
Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack, Board President John Huston and attorney Scott Brunton met Monday morning with ISBE representatives, who outlined the process for the district to submit a corrective action plan.
Harnack will submit that plan on Tuesday after board members voted 6-1, with Darcy Stonger opposed, to add indoor masking.
The vote also adopted requirements for staff to be vaccinated for COVID or routinely tested, making the district “current with all existing executive orders,” Harnack said. “We’ve got a lot to do to sort out how that new executive order will be implemented, but we are working on that every day.”
The changes will be posted on the district’s website and shared with students, staff and parents can be prepared for Wednesday.
If students refuse to wear a mask, “it will be treated initially like a dress code violation. They will be reminded, given an opportunity to make a correction and after that begin a process of progressive discipline,” Harnack said. Students failing to comply could be sent home, but “that won’t be the approach right off the bat.”