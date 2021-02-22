CARTHAGE, Ill. — Illini West fans have an opportunity to attend Charger basketball games in person through an online auction.
With only a limited number of fans allowed at games, priority has been given to families of players, cheerleaders and dancers. But the Illini West Sports Boosters and Illini West Athletics Department, in cooperation with Athletic Director Zak Huston, are offering two tickets to select games, including Thursday's, throughout the rest of the season.
Tickets will be auctioned off online at sportsboosters.illiniwest.org/auctions/. Auctions remain open until 1 p.m. the day of the game.
More information is available by contacting Chris Talley at 319-850-3196 or illiniwestsportsboosters@gmail.com.