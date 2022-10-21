CARTHAGE, Ill. — The annual Illini West Ham and Turkey Dinner will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Illini West gym.
Ham and turkey with hot sides and desserts will be served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The annual Illini West Ham and Turkey Dinner will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Illini West gym.
Ham and turkey with hot sides and desserts will be served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 60 and $5 for K-8 students.
Valet parking will be available at the school’s circle drive.
Anyone interested in providing more support to the Illini West Sports boosters for the event can donate funds online to help buy a ham or turkey at sportsboosters.illiniwest.org/product/turkey/ or donate dry goods, canned food items and ingredients online or volunteer to work at sportsboosters.illiniwest.org/volunteer-signup/.
Proceeds will go to fund needs of the Illini West athletic programs.
More information is available by calling Jenny Quesenberry at 217-219-0243 or Chris Talley at 319-850-3196 or sending email to illiniwestsportsboosters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.