CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illini West School Board will meet in special session Monday night with the district’s return to school plan on the agenda.
“The action item would be to approve a return to school plan with universal masking,” Superintendent Jay Harnack said.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Illini West remains on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education based on its current plan making masks optional in defiance of a state mandate.
Meanwhile, the Brown County school district is off probation and back to being fully recognized by ISBE after adopting a mask mandate.
“I don’t think we’ll be in masks forever,” Superintendent Lan Eberle said. “The key thing is having kids in classrooms and being able to learn that way and offer extracurriculars and have kids be with their friends, to move forward as ‘normal’ as we can.”
Brown County’s School Board adopted a return to learn plan with masks highly recommended prior to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order requiring masks in schools. A revised plan including the mandate failed on a 4-3 vote on Aug. 16, putting the district on probation, but the board changed course on Aug. 19, voting 7-0 to adopt the mandate after hearing from students and staff.
“What we had found out in the meantime is since we were on probation, we could not participate in postseason activities,” Eberle said. “Students were concerned about losing those extracurriculars. By getting off probation and passing the revised plan, it allows us to participate as much as we could.”
Eberle forwarded copies of the meeting minutes and the revised return to learn plan to ISBE and got a letter Wednesday afternoon that the district was back to fully recognized status.
Illini West’s Harnack, board president John Huston and attorney Scott Brunton will meet with ISBE representatives on Monday morning. That meeting starts the 60-day window for the district to take corrective action on masking or risk losing its recognition.
Illini West adopted its return to school plan in July, and an Aug. 11 vote to add the mask mandate failed.
A second special meeting, also planned for Monday night if board members adopt a mask mandate, will suspend district policy to allow the board to approve minutes without waiting until the next regular meeting. The approved minutes then could be submitted to ISBE as part of the district’s corrective action plan.
Elsewhere in Hancock County, the LaHarpe School Board held a special meeting Monday and adopted a mask mandate, effective Tuesday. LaHarpe no longer is on probation by ISBE.
Nauvoo-Colusa plans a special meeting either Friday or Monday to vote on a mask mandate to replace the mask optional policy adopted in August.
The district is on probation, and Superintendent Kent Young will meet with ISBE on Tuesday, which will start the 60-day window for corrective action.