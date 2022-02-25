CARTHAGE, Ill. — Greg Hoener wants students to take away lessons in history, and life, from his classes at Illini West High School.
“Learn to work hard. Don’t ever let anybody put you down. Stand for what’s right. Then work your butt off. You are worth every bit of what it’s going to take to be that success,” he said. “I tell them I expect the best out of the best. You’re the best. I accept nothing less.”
It’s an award-winning philosophy in and out of the classroom for Hoener, the West Central Regional Teacher of the Year and one of 13 finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year.
The recognition “is pretty humbling, but very, very nice,” Hoener said.
The annual Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Illinois State Board of Education, honors classroom educators who have made lasting impacts on the students, families and fellow educators in their school communities. State Superintendent Carmen Ayala this spring will select the 2022 winner, who will represent Illinois in the National Teacher of the Year Program.
Illini West Principal Jim Short said the school district already knows Hoener is a winner.
“Mr. Hoener is the greatest example of what we try to instill in young people. His caring nature and willingness to go above and beyond for anyone is the foundation of his character. He is a huge advocate for his students, our district and the communities that make up Illini West,” Short said.
Working with at-risk students early in his career was “eye-opening” for the man with an easy laugh known for his quirky sayings, and it emphasized the importance of caring for others over more than 30 years in the classroom in Carthage.
“If anybody, not just kids, truly gets the feeling from you that you really care about them, they’re going to be part of the game. They’re vested in it,” said Hoener, who also farms and serves as a part-time reserve deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s always been my big thing. I want them to leave feeling like they are worth it.”
He pushes students in the classroom — and to take part in the community through his Git-R-Done Club that sponsors events like a Special Olympics basketball game.
“Whether it be organizing community service days, safety buckets for local schools or fun activities like donkey basketball, he has done so much for so many,” Short said.
“It’s amazing how he can get things organized, get kids interacting with things. It teaches the kids a lot,” said Hoener’s wife Kathy, a fifth-grade teacher in Mendon. “I don’t know how he does everything he does with the kids and teaches on top of that.”
The reward, he says, comes in seeing students succeed.
“They might not be really mine, but these are my kids,” Hoener said. “So like any father, when they’re successful, they do great things, that just means you had a small part in it. It’s a wonderful feeling.”
Both teaching and farming can be a struggle at times, but Kathy Hoener said her husband’s “happy go lucky” personality makes a difference for his students and the other kids in his life — their four children and five grandkids.
“Greg challenges his kids to be the best they can. Even if there’s some failures along the way, learn from those,” Kathy Hoener said.
“I think we’ve done a little bit of good,” Hoener said. “My kids do wonderful things.”
