QUINCY — Rev. Orville Jones says it’s vital to celebrate freedom on Juneteenth — and every day.
“Freedom is something we need never take for granted, regardless of who we are, ethnic background, position or status,” Jones said. “Freedom is something that must be celebrated every opportunity that we get.”
A “trichotomy” of celebrations, tied to Juneteenth and spearheaded by First Baptist Church, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Quincy.
Organizers hope the weekend’s events offer education, engagement and entertainment tied to freedom.
Events kick off Friday night with a Black and White Gala at the Oakley-Lindsey Center.
“It will be a wonderful night, a dress up night,” Jones said. “It will be a spectacular evening of food, fellowship, dancing.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet followed by a meal, a program and, back by popular demand, entertainment by “The Original Voices.”
Saturday’s Juneteenth Community Festival opens at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Lincoln Pool, 701 N. Eighth. Afternoon activities include a cornhole tournament, a cake walk, a kids’ zone and a Little Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant.
Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with the Mid Mo High Steppers and performances by gospel singers Simply Apostle and Josh Williams, gospel rapper V8 Vast Change, praise dancers “Guidance” and a special appearance by recording artist Butch Dubari, a country music stylist originally from Quincy. The Matt Roberts Blues Band takes the stage to end the night.
Wrapping up the celebration will be the Voices of Juneteenth Community Choir Concert. The free concert takes place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 739 N. Eighth.
“We’ve been practicing together — people from Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, nondenominational churches,” Jones said. “It’s a cross-section of people who are getting together, lending their voices.”
Guest choir directors are St. Louis-based musicians Sister Anita Watkins-Stevens, Minister Joseph Price and Minister Malcolm L. Speed.
The concert will feature classical anthems, Negro spirituals, contemporary and “old school” gospel music.
“It’s going to be an exciting time, with something for everybody whether you’re young or wishing you still were young,” Jones said.
More information about all Trichotomy of Celebrations for Juneteenth events, including gala tickets at $50 per person, is available online at celebreateqcyjuneteenth.com.
