QUINCY — While John Wood Community College’s enrollment for the 2021 spring semester decreased from the same time a year ago, the drop was less precipitous than similar schools around the state.
At Wednesday night’s board of trustees meeting at John Wood’s workforce development center on Koch’s Lane, JWCC president Michael Elbe noted that a report of 48 similar-sized institutions throughout the state of Illinois reported decreases averaging more than 15% in year-to-year spring semesters. JWCC’s enrollment also dropped, but reduction was less than 4% from spring 2020. This reinforces Elbe’s statements following last month’s meeting that John Wood fared well compared to similar schools.
Clayton Dyer, the student trustee member, informed the board that a survey of the student population found that the majority of respondents were happy with JWCC’s flex options for learning, as it allows them to work at their own pace. Some concerns were raised with the availability of professors at different times, an issue the board said they look into moving forward.
With the general election set for April 6 including openings for two seats on the board, Elbe informed the board that the expectation is that the election results will be finalized in time to seat the winners at the next board meeting on April 21.
There are three candidates campaigning for the two open seats. Incumbent Don Hess is seeking re-election, while Paula Hawley of Griggsville and William Cornwell of Quincy are also on the ballot. The open seats are for six-year terms on the board. Current member Jim Gay chose not to seek re-election following his expiring term.
JWCC’s Agricultural Education Center in Baylis, Ill. was visited by U.S. representative Darin LaHood. This is the first time LaHood has toured the center, where he met with several board members and community partners. LaHood was given information on the unique partnership established between the Orr Corporation, University of Illinois, and JWCC.
“It was an honor to welcome Congressman LaHood to JWCC’s Agricultural Education Center,” Elbe said. “We will continue to work collectively to build a strong rural economy, creating new generations of farm operators, owners, and other rural careers in our region.”
In a statement, LaHood said “I appreciate hearing about the great partnership between JWCC and the University of Illinois. The facility offers cutting-edge animal and crop research and educational opportunities for the next generation of young people entering agriculture careers. I look forward to supporting their efforts as they look to expand their offerings to students in the future.”
Other matters discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting:
• Graduation is set for May 14. The current plan is to have a processional ceremony with graduates walking through in small groups. Each graduate would be allowed a limited number of guests for the ceremony.
• Approval to submit an application to the Illinois State Library/Secretary of State Jesse White for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant. If awarded, the grant may represent $40-50,000 to provide training and coordination for instruction to help adults who read below a ninth grade level or speak English at a beginning level, to improve basic reading, writing, math, and English skills.
• Approved adding four new computer courses focusing primarily on web programming and administration and a new web development degree, as well as two new guitar classes under the music department.