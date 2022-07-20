QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees on Wednesday accepted a bid of $6.65 million from Jerry Maas Construction for its Workforce Development Center expansion project and approved a $16.4 million balanced budget for the next fiscal year.
The project is supported by a $3 million federal grant — EDA Economic Adjustment Assistance Program grant — that was awarded to JWCC in June 2021.
The grant will be used to add adding 14,300 square feet to the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane. The money will be matched with $3 million in local funds, and is projected by JWCC to create more than 900 jobs, retain more than 430 jobs, and attract more than $125 million in private investment.
The groundbreaking will be later this summer with construction to follow, according to Director of Marketing Tracy Hagman. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
The expansion will include a new Truck Driver Training addition, expansion of the east side with a new physical building entrance, expanded space for HVAC, and business and industry training.
A remodel of the current interior of the building will include additional space for welding, industrial maintenance and manufacturing, robotics and automation and flexible use-space for new programs such as a virtual reality lab.
“We are excited to move forward with this important project,” JWCC President Mike Elbe said. “With strategic focus and long-term planning, the college is set to offer excellent opportunities to provide programs and training facilities to support the workforce needs of the area. The WDC expansion project and the new JWCC Agricultural Sciences Complex demonstrates John Wood’s continued commitment to the District and Tri-State region.”
The budget for the 2022-23 school year is $213,406 higher than the previous year. Tuition and fees account for 42.7% of JWCC’s total budgeted revenue; corporate and personal property taxes comprise 38.9%; state funding 13.8% and 4.5% is from grants, facilities rentals and other sources.
“Our objective is always to be good stewards and fiscally responsible of the district’s tax dollars by using a conservative fiscal approach,” Elbe said.
JWCC’s average full-time, in-district tuition cost including fees is $5,440 for next year.
Tracy Orne, dean of enrollment management and student services, said the college is “investing more dollars in larger strategic recruitment initiatives, knowing enrollment is a key revenue source that will attract and retain students.”
For the upcoming year, Orne said, there are more than a dozen enrollment initiatives, with many scholarships to attract students and adults into career and trade programs plus efforts to boost enrollment in JWCC health sciences and ag programs.
Registration is open now for the fall semester with classes starting August 22.
In other business, the trustees:
• Accepted $105,906 in grant funds from the Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois for Class-Sized Training Program.
• Authorized submission of a $274,439 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board for Adult Education and Literacy.
• Authorized submission of $127,773 in grant applications to the Illinois Green Economy Network for multiple IGEN projects.
• Authorized submission of a $55,680 grant application to the Illinois Department on Aging for the Illinois Department on Aging Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
• Adopted the FY2023 Strategic Master Plan, including the appointment of Josh Welker, JWCC dean of business services and institutional effectiveness, to the post of treasurer, and JWCC director of fiscal services, John Reinhardt, to the post of assistant treasurer for the college.
• Accepted a $102,400 bid from Million Construction Company for courtyard concrete improvements.
