QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees approved its tax levy Wednesday, which officials expect will keep the tax rate flat.
With the flat rate and expected changes to property values, the result will add just over $215,000 to the 2021 aggregate levy, with the estimated levy of $7.376 million for 2022.
JWCC President Mike Elbe said the board continues working toward the goal of being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars the school receives.
"We continue to make investments for workforce training in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, transportation/logistics, health sciences and many other career technical programs to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area," Elbe said. "John Wood provides accessible education at an exceptional value is part of our mission and it contributes to students’ success now and later in life."
The board also heard a report on the school's annual audit.
Josh Faivre of Wipfli, LLC told the board that the school has received a clean audit, with special looks at the federally-supported TRIO and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund programs. According to Faivre, JWCC revenues for the past year were made up with higher-than-normal amounts from government programs, with more than 50% of the last year's revenues coming from combined federal and state grant programs.
Wipfli is completing internal reviews and checks of the audit, which Faivre said will be finalized and presented to the Board at the December meeting.
The Board also rejected two bids from vendors on an electric automation program for the stage in the school's auditorium. Elbe said the bids were substantially higher than the planned budget for the project, so the bid request is being re-worked before going back out for bid again.
A separate project for the auditorium to upgrade the lighting system for the stage was approved, with the winning bid coming from Live Space, LLC for a cost of $41,317.71.
The Board wrapped up the meeting with a change to the calendar for the next meeting. The board's meeting that had been set for Dec. 14 was moved to Dec. 19 to accommodate travel for trustees ahead of the holidays.
