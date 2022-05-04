QUINCY — John Wood Community College and the Great River Economic Development Foundation, along with the Quincy Area Vocational and Technical Center, held their 2022 Career Launch Signing Day Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Three students from JWCC and one from the Quincy Area Vocational and Technical center signed with three local companies to start their careers.
In a prepared statement, JWCC’s president Mike Elbe said the school is honored to partner with GREDF to recognize student accomplishments.
“The college continues to make strategic investments in training courses for manufacturing, agriculture, transportation/logistics, health sciences and many other career technical programs to support our region’s workforce for today’s needs and tomorrow’s opportunities,” Elbe said.
Vickie Simpson earned her medical office certificate from John Wood and is currently in training to work with Blessing Hospital’s Patient Access department. She said the support from both John Wood and Blessing has been crucial to her success.
“It’s very important to have this type of support. So many people don’t have that,” Simpson said. “I really want to thank Angela Caldwell. She’s the one who’s been pushing me and telling me to go for it. When you have that support just makes you want to keep pushing forward.”
Simpson admitted that she’s been a bit overwhelmed while going through training in her new position, but that the support she’s had from GREDF and John Wood has carried over to her new employer.
“I’m so happy to be working at Blessing,” she said. “Everyone there is so supportive, as well. So the support just leads to more support.”
Heather Bishop, facility manager at Wis-Pak in Quincy, said the company is not only proud of the products they produce, but of the people that produce them.
“One of our company values is stewardship, and so part of that is leaving the community in better shape than we found it,” Bishop said. “When we invest in providing this type of opportunity for folks, it allows us to connect directly with the workforce.”
Bishop said the Career Launch Signing day is a new experience, but she feels it will pay off for the company.
“This exposure is something we really haven’t seen in the industry,” she said. “It’s just a really great opportunity for us to connect with folks that are ready to work.”
Along with Simpson, Wednesday’s signings also saw Jessica Osborne sign with Blessing after receiving her associate degree in nursing from John Wood, and Shannon Miller sign with DHL Supply Chain after completing JWCC’s truck driving course. Nathan Dulaney, a graduate from QAVTC, signed with Wis-Pak to follow his passion for automotive repairs.
Simpson said she’s proud of taking this step and not only receiving encouragement from her family, but returning that with inspiration, as well.
“My adult son is taking online classes for criminal justice,” she said, “and he told me ‘Mom, if you can do this at 65, I’m going to do it, too.’”
For anyone looking to advance their career or even change their path, Simpson said the best thing to do is just to get started.
“Start out small, just a few classes here or there,” she said. “Talk to the advisors to see what you need to do to reach your goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.