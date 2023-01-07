QUINCY — Brian Gossage knows what he doesn’t know about computers might be holding him back.
“In this day and age, you need to know something about them, or you’re just done,” the Versailles man said.
Thanks to computer literacy classes offered by Bethel AME Church with help from John Wood Community College, he’s learning — starting with the basics.
“Let’s talk again about logging into the computer,” JWCC instructor Genny Skeffington said as Gossage sat in front of a computer this week in the church. “That monitor was already on. It was in sleep mode, or power-saving mode. You can press any key, wiggle the mouse or anything like that to wake the screen up again.”
Next she reviewed how to access applications, and soon Gossage clicked the mouse to open Word to create a document.
“I mostly just try to find out where he’s coming from, what he would like to learn and gear the class toward that,” Skeffington said. “I can pretty much go super basic – how to use the mouse and keyboard — or more advanced. It really depends on the student’s needs.”
So far she’s worked with a student to learn Excel to track financial information and with others to learn to play games on the computer.
Classes, which are free and open to anyone, meet 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the church at 905 Oak.
“We want to find out what people need, provide the need for them and help them to the next step, what that next step is for them,” said Bethel’s pastor, Carl R. Terry III. “We’re just trying to be a blessing to the community.”
The idea of offering classes evolved after Bethel gave away 360 computers and discounted internet service at events in June, August and September as part of an effort by AME churches across Illinois.
“I would check on people to see how they’re doing. One guy looked in the box, said ‘I don’t know what to do’ and closed it back up. I said then you need a computer literacy class,” Terry said. “The mission of every church is to help one by one, one by one, to learn and to better themselves.”
Terry reached out to JWCC about the possibility of the church hosting classes, and the college welcomed the opportunity.
“John Wood is a community-based college. We love being involved in any way we can help our community any chance we can get,” said Kayla Wentz, the college’s director of career and technical education programming. “We love we’re able to utilize a space like a church for people to come in and learn new things that give them different opportunities in the future.”
Donations provided seven computers to create a lab at the church for student use, and Wentz connected the church with Skeffington, who’s new to JWCC after spending 37 years, and 21 in information technology, at Blessing until a workforce reduction in October.
Classes began in late November, took time off at the holidays and resumed this week.
Terry hopes the classes can help open doors for people from using email to creating and submitting résumés.
“It’s just basic stuff that we take for granted that everybody has which everybody does not,” Terry said. “It’s my dream and my joy to see people learn, to see people better themselves.”
Terry hopes to see more students like Gossage take advantage of the classes.
“It took a lot for him, as I see it, to say I need to learn. A lot of people don’t do that,” he said. “A lot of folks are afraid of the computer.”
Skeffington covers computer hardware, software and basic operations from how to open applications and using the help function to becoming familiar with Mail, Word and Excel.
“The more the student learns about what’s out there, what’s available, the more questions they have and the more things we can talk about or do,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know what you want to learn until you see it.”
Gossage said that description fits him — and he’s looking forward to learning more.
“We’re going through basics so we can learn what we want to learn,” Skeffington said. “It’s just mostly we’re trying to show people there’s a whole world out there.”
