QUINCY — After a career spanning nearly four decades as a teacher, coach, administrator, and leader in higher education, John Wood Community College president Michael Elbe announced on Thursday that he would leave his position effective Dec. 31.
"For the last eight years, serving as president, it has been one of my lifetime achievements, something I value greatly," Elbe said at the announcement event in the college's board room. "It has been an honor to serve (and) to work with so many individuals who are responsible for the College’s success - faculty, staff, administration, trustees and the community. Together, we shared a united commitment to student success and serving the citizens of our district."
JWCC Board of Trustees Chair Diane Ary said the board has already begun the process of selecting a search firm to help find the next president of the college.
"It will be a huge undertaking," Ary said. "It's going to be difficult to fill Mike's shoes. We hope to find another leader like Mike. But we also know that the college is in a good position right now. He's done a lot of work to get us there. "
Looking back on his eight years as the head of the school, Elbe reflected on the challenges that he's worked through both at the beginning and the end of his tenure.
"It's interesting, because my first two years were leading the college through budget impasse year one and two," he said. "And for the past two years, we've been in a global pandemic that I never imagined we would have to do. So for four of the eight years I've been president, we've had to navigate some of the most challenging times in the nearly 50-year history of the college. There is no true prescription for how to handle these things. It's really been taking it day by day and week by week on how best to position ourselves to take care of our students and the community."
Throughout his career, Elbe has worn a number of different hats. In two different periods with JWCC, he served as the director of student life and athletics at the college, as well as the president. He was the assistant dean of students at University of Dubuque in Iowa, academic advisor at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C., and resident director at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C. Elbe also served as a faculty member at each of the four-year colleges where he was previously employed.
Noah Gay represents the student body to the school's board as the student trustee, a position he's held since April 2021. He said that, from his first day at the school, Elbe's top priority has been clear.
"As a leader, Mike has always been student first, and he's made that very well known," Gay said. "Even as a freshman, when I was just another student on campus, it was very obvious from day one that he deeply cares about the students.
"It was made even more obvious during the pandemic," he continued. "He put the health and safety of all of the students first in all of his decisions, which was seen and very much appreciated by all of us here."
Elbe said the timing of his announcement was planned to make the transition for the new president as seamless as possible.
"We'll do the ribbon cutting for the Ag Center in August, so I'll still be here for that," Elbe said. "By January 2023, there will be a new president hired and they'll have several months under his or her belt before the WDC expansion project is finished, and then a couple of more months before starting the celebratory year for the school's 50th anniversary. When I look at it, I wouldn't want to come in and a month later have all these things at my door. I'd rather have some time to meet the people, to get acclimated, so this should give them time to do that."
Ary said the early announcement will give the board time to conduct a thorough search for Elbe's replacement.
"We applaud Mike for the advance notice," Ary said. "Hopefully, because of that, we are able to have someone in place and Mike can help them get integrated. We hope to have someone as soon as possible, of course, but the time we have will let us make sure we find the right person and make the transition easier."
Ary said that Elbe's tenure has been a benefit to everyone involved.
"I think Mike is a tremendous leader, not just for the college but for the community," she said. "I think it takes a genuine leader to get through the challenges we've had in the last couple of years. Mike not only led the college, but he helped lead the whole community with the Adams County Community Response Task Force. He was able to keep students and employees safe. We're just so fortunate as the whole JWCC district to have him lead us for the last eight-plus years."
When asked what legacy he hopes his time as president leaves on John Wood, Elbe said that he wants people to say he was looking to the future.
"I hope the people at the table — the board table, or the administration table at the college — will be able to say 'man, those people back then were really thinking ahead,'" he said. "Whether it's the grant for the WDC expansion project, or the Orr Multipurpose facility, I want people to say we were trying to be strategic to build a better future."
Once his time at the school comes to a close, Elbe said that he and his wife, Gerri, plan to spend time traveling. Thursday he said that he wants to make sure the community knows how important they've been during his time at John Wood.
"I would like to say to the whole tri-state area how much I appreciate and value their support over the years," Elbe said. "And how much I value getting to know so many people of our community and our district. The people that have come forward to partner with the college, to work toward a common goal, I just want the community to know how much we all appreciate that."
