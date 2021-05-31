QUINCY — An information session about the Truck Driver Training program at John Wood Community College will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy.
Attendees will need to follow social distancing guidance and should be prepared to wear masks during the meeting.
Classes for the Truck Driver Training program run 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for seven weeks. The next class begins on June 28.
At the information session, representatives from the program will give a brief presentation reviewing admission requirements, registration, and career opportunities in the trucking industry.
For more information on this meeting or the Truck Driver Training program, please call 217-641-4971 or 217-641-4914.