QUINCY — The search for new school president headlined Wednesday night’s monthly meeting of the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees.
Board chair Diane Ary gave an update on the search to replace current president Michael Elbe, who announced that he is retiring effective Dec. 31. JWCC has engaged the Pauly Group, Inc., a national search consulting firm specializing in the recruitment and hiring of community college executives.
Angela Provart, president of the Pauly Group will join the JWCC trustees in hosting a forum on May 26 that will be open to the public. Community input is invited as the board moves forward with the search process. The first meeting for the board’s Presidential Search Committee will be held in early August.
The board authorized the submission of three new grant requests totaling more than $800,000, as well as accepting a grant award of $13,000 from the Illinois Community College Board.
“The pandemic inspired funders to look at new ways to solve challenges and approach projects that impact lasting change. JWCC has adapted how we deliver our services and our students have changed the way they access education,” Elbe said. “Our longer-term strategic planning positions us to take advantage of grant opportunities to grow and support our programs and services and be even more responsive to community needs. Additionally, leveraging state and federal grants is a strategic and intentional way to off-set pushes on tuition and property taxes.”
The next meeting for the JWCC board will be on June 15 at the school’s Quincy campus.
