QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Truestees heard a report on graduation figures from the school's president at Wednesday night's monthly meeting.
Bryan Renfro noted that JWCC has granted 349 associate degrees, 174 certificates, and one College for Life certificate during the 2022-23 academic year.
"It's inspiring to see so many hardworking students balancing their studies with full-time or part-time jobs to support themselves and their families," Renfro said. "We are proud of them."
Renfro told the board that 235 students will take part in the school's commencement ceremony Friday.
Following the April board realignment, new board president Bob Rhea tabled the appointment of trustees to committees because of some members' absences. On Wednesday, the committee assignments were made.
Trustees Randy Greenwell and Don Hess were appointed to the finance and audit committee. Trustees Larry Fischer and Angela Greger were named to the curriculum committee. Trustee Andy Sprague was named as the Board's representative to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, with Trustee Paula Hawley appointed to serve as the first alternative ICCTA representative.
In other Board business, the trustees:
• Authorized the submission of a $616,693 (over a three-year period) grant application to the Illinois Community College Board/IL Department of Human Services for Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity.
• Authorized submission of a $312,095 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board for the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce Grant.
