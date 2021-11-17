QUINCY — The John Wood Community College board of trustees voted at Wednesday night’s monthly meeting to keep the school’s tax rate flat for the new year.
Although a hearing is not required, the board is required to adopt the resolution and certification prior to passing of a tax level.
JWCC president Michael Elbe said the board continues to be sensitive to the tax-paying citizens of the school’s district.
“Our goal always is to be good stewards using a conservative fiscal approach with investments in strategic initiatives,” Elbe said. “These critical investments include the expansion of the JWCC Workforce Development Center with its grand opening scheduled for Fall of 2023, and the Orr Corporation Multipurpose Agriculture Facility located in Baylis in late Spring of 2022.”
The proposed 2021 proposed tax rate is estimated at $0.36975 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation (EAV) of property in JWCC’s district. While that estimate excludes debt service, the proposed rate is expected to result in $7,160,160 for the school, just under $300,000 more than 2020. The rate last year was $0.37006 per $100 EAV.
Elbe said JWCC continues to make investment for workforce training in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and logistics, as well as other fields that will contribute to growth for the region.
“The College is expanding our career education programs, and these training programs all require physical space to conduct hands-on training,” he said. “Leveraging federal grant dollars and private funding is an excellent opportunity to provide in-demand programs and state-of-the-art facilities for this region to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area.”
In other board business Wednesday, the trustees:
•Authorized submission of a $5,000 grant application to United Way of Adams County on behalf of the
•Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) that supports “Seniors Health and Security”.
•Accepted $108,686 in grant funds from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) for Institutional Learning Renewal Plan (GEER- Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund).
•Accepted $24,500 in grant funds from the Illinois Green Economy Network (IGEN) for LED Bulb Conversion Project.
•Approved regular meeting dates of the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees 2022.
The next regular meeting of the board of trustees is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the JWCC main campus in Quincy.
