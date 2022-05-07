QUINCY — Though the full graduation ceremony for students at John Wood Community College will be held next week, students in the College for Life program were able to celebrate Friday night in a more intimate ceremony with their friends, family and support networks in attendance.
This is the school’s second graduating class from the program. College for Life coordinator Michelle Westmaas said that the initial class of five in 2020 were able to have the pandemic-safe ceremony with each individual having a moment to shine, but they weren’t able to have a full group ceremony. The program was put on hold for 2021, but returned with a new class this year.
“Our students are also participating in commencement next week, if they choose to, but having our own celebration is important,” Westmaas said. “Each student has a whole network of people that have been supporting them forever. They need an opportunity to all come together and really celebrate this.”
Westmaas said the option for students with special needs wasn’t an option until recently.
“When these kids were born, there was no going to college. That wasn’t a thing then,” she said. “For our students to be graduating with their certificates from John Wood is just huge.”
The College for Life program is designed to help students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities move past high school education and to give them the tools to succeed for themselves without being as reliant on others.
“The purpose of College for Life is to give students with special needs a chance to continue their education past high school,” Westmaas said. “We want to help them prepare themselves to be adults in the community. What kind of work will they do, what kind of contribution will they make, how will they live their best life?
“That’s what we want to help them answer.”
