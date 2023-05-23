QUINCY — John Wood Community College will be joined by other sellers for an Indoor Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday.
JWCC will be selling surplus property such as computer networking equipment, computer parts and monitors, and office furniture. Nearly 30 individual booths will be available for sellers. Booths are $25 each with additional booths available for $15 after the first rental.
The Yard Sale will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Student Activity Center on John Wood's main campus, 1301 South 48th St. The sale will be open rain or shine. Please note, purchases of the JWCC surplus property will be cash-only transactions.
For more information or to reserve a booth, contact John Wood at 217-641-4104 or email bholthaus@jwcc.edu.
