QUINCY — John Wood Community College is increasing the cost of tuition for the first time in five years.
The JWCC Board of Trustees approved the $7 per credit during Wednesday’s meeting. Tuition for in-district students will now cost $170 per credit hour.
Outgoing student trustee Noah Gay said the increased had been discussed with the student body who responded with understanding, acknowledging the lack of increase in previous years and efforts by the Board to reduce other spending before increasing tuition.
Board Chair Diane Ary noted that the change is only for tuition costs themselves and will not affect other fees or costs for classes.
During its annual reorganization meeting, Ary was re-elected chair, and Trustees Bob Rhea and Andy Sprague will continue as vice chair and board secretary, respectively.
Gay ended his tenure on the Board on Wednesday, while Lauren Archer, a Pittsfield High School graduate, was selected to represent the student government as student trustee.
Trustees received a presentation from Robert Hodgson, director of Support Services, about the three federal TRIO hosted at JWCC, programs designed to assist and encourage postsecondary education. JWCC hosts The Upward Bound, Student Support Services, and Academic Talent Search programs through TRIO.
“TRIO programs assist at-risk students in the John Wood district to achieve their education goals,” Hodgson said. “Every year they work with around nine hundred sixth through 12th grade and college students who do not have access to support systems for their success.”
The federal program provides for support through tutoring, disability services, cultural activities, and degree planning, to name a few of the services offered.
Hodgson gave the board data showing how the program has been a proven success, with participants graduating with more stringent diploma requirements, graduating at a higher rate, and continuing on with further education than students in similar situations that are not part of the TRIO program.
The Board accepted two grant awards totaling more than $175,000, including $152,690 from AmeriCorps for the Adams, Brown and Pike County RSVP program and $23,000 from the Illinois Community College Board for Developmental Education Co-Requisite Instruction.
Two new grant applications were also approved, with the first being a request for $220,000 from the ICCB intended to help support schools in bringing students back that left their educational pursuits because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The second grant application may generate up to $2 million from the U.S. Department of Education under the Supplemental Support/American Rescue Plan (SSARP) and Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) programs. These funds are targeted to schools that suffered enrollment decreases related to the pandemic, with the final dollar amount, if awarded, being dependent on the remaining funds available.
In other business, the board:
• Approved leases with the University of Illinois Extension for space in both the Orr Facility and the Mount Sterling Education Center. Both leases are one-year terms with two successive automatic renewal options for one year each.
• Accepted a proposal from Live Space, LLC for the installation of a video wall capable of hosting classes or special events. The total cost of $72,147, with $50,000 of that cost being covered by a grant from the Moorman Foundation.
• Approved the contract with the Pauly Group as the search firm to find a replacement for president Mike Elbe, who announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of this year.
• Approved the honorary title of Professor Emeritus for Norman Rodriguez and Gary Shupe.
