QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host a two-day General Industry safety and health class on March 29 and 30.
The Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) General Industry class will provide information to entry-level workers about their rights and employer responsibilities under OSHA. Students will also learn how to identify, abate, avoid, and prevent job-related hazards on job sites.
The course will offer resources and tools to create or enhance an effective safety and health management system, review the OSH Act, and highlight many key general industry safety and health standards. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive an OSHA 10-hour General Industry completion card.
The two-day course will be led by an OSHA Outreach Authorized Trainer at the JWCC Workforce Development Center, 2710 North 42nd St. in Quincy. Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Cost for this course is $195 per person. To register, please visit jwcc.edu/programs/workforce or call 217-641-4971.
