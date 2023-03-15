MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — At Wednesday's regular meeting of the John Wood Board, the trustees heard a report on new computer courses that will be offered in the fall semester.
This month's meeting was held at John Wood's satellite Mount Sterling Education Center.
JWCC Vice President of Instructional Services Laurel Klinkenberg said the new courses will help make sure students will be well suited for a career in technology positions.
"Students who finish the Technical Help Desk Certificate and the Fundamentals of Cybersecurity course will acquire computer support skills to provide technical assistance," Klinkenberg said. "This will serve as an important step in preparing for an entry-level IT position or for advancing their education towards an associate degree."
John Wood President Bryan Renfro said the school will ensure the computer courses stay up-to-date and relevant by working alongside industry leaders.
"This approach reflects the latest industry trends and practices, which means that our students will be well-prepared to meet the demands of today's job market," Renfro said.
In other business, the Board:
•Accepted $11,199 in grant funds from the Illinois Community College (ICCB) for the Mental Health Action on Campus Act Appropriation.
•Authorized submission of a $68,000 grant application to the Illinois State Library/Jesse White Secretary of State for Adult Volunteer Literacy.
•Authorized submission of a $100,000-$120,000 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board for the Trades School Grant Program.
