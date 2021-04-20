BAYLIS, Ill. — John Wood Community College’s Agricultural Education Center is hosting an open house event on Thursday at the Center near Baylis, Ill.
Area high school students, particularly juniors and seniors, that are interest in agricultural careers are invited to the open house, as are parents, counselors, and high school agriculture teachers.
The JWCC Agricultural Education Center is located at 37803 Illinois 104 in Baylis. Two sessions will be held on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore agriculture programs, meet with advisors and instructors, visit with JWCC representatives for admissions, financial aid, and scholarships and will even be able to register for classes.
There is no charge for the open house event. Participants will be required to wear face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information, please call 217-393-8400 or visit jwcc.edu/agopenhouse.