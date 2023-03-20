April Spears

April Spears received a check to cover her associate degree at JWCC. Presented by WGEM’s Natalie Will, Kristen Ritterbusch, JWCC Director of Admissions, Winner April Spears and Barbara Holthaus, JWCC Foundation Executive Director.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — April Spears of Quincy won the 11th annual John Wood Community College and WGEM Career Makeover competition, giving her the opportunity to pursue adult education at JWCC.

Spears was selected from over 40 applicants to receive a full-tuition scholarship; which includes books and fees, for a two-year associate degree program at JWCC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.