QUINCY — April Spears of Quincy won the 11th annual John Wood Community College and WGEM Career Makeover competition, giving her the opportunity to pursue adult education at JWCC.
Spears was selected from over 40 applicants to receive a full-tuition scholarship; which includes books and fees, for a two-year associate degree program at JWCC.
Spears has worked the last two decades as a CNA mostly at Good Samaritan Home and has raised six kids.
“I lacked the confidence I needed at that time in my life. Now presently working over 25 years as a CNA and also working in merchandising, I have gained confidence that I have worked really hard to achieve, said Spears. “
Now her youngest graduates in May, Spears says she is ready to earn her college degree.
“I can hear my voice 20 years ago telling myself you’re going to go back,” Spears said. “You failed it the first two times; you’ve got to get back up. You have to get back up.”
“I’ve always believed if you work hard, there is something that you are going to work up to, and I think this is my moment.”
Co-workers say Spears’ strong work ethic will help her succeed in the classroom.
“She’s just absolutely incredible in how hard she works how dedicated she is, not only to Good Samaritan Home, but also to her kids and getting them to their events and supporting them,” Katie Bowen with Good Samaritan Home said.
Spears says she plans to stay in healthcare and is looking at biology classes. She says she wants to continue working at Good Samaritan Home.
Runners-up in the competition are Samantha Watts and Faith Coburn. Each will receive a $500 JWCC scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.