QUINCY — The board of trustees for John Wood Community College approved the school’s 2022 fiscal year budget at Wednesday night’s meeting
The board unanimously approved the $16,199,429 balanced budget for the upcoming year, along with the college’s strategic plan for the new fiscal year.
JWCC president Michael Elbe said that affordability and accessibility are vital components for those seeking to further their education.
“Our mission is to make those opportunities as accessible as possible,” Elbe said. “Especially the cost, because individuals who access education at every stage in life help themselves, their communities, and our region’s economic prosperity.”
For the year in a row, JWCC has kept tuition and institutional fees frozen. The new budget is just over $200,000 more than the previous budget to support contractual obligations, strategic initiatives, and enrollment priorities.
The board began a discussion on credit-transfer criteria that could impact several different levels of JWCC’s operations. Trustee Randy Greenwell brought up the subject of many four-years schools changing their criteria and allowing a smaller number of transfer credits, going from 64 to 60. The board discussed on this would impact students that may have to enroll for more credit hours to complete a certificate than another school would accept. This would also mean students would enter their next school as an incomplete sophomore year rather than as a junior. This would impact the students financial requirements on top of the obligations from the community colleges.
Greenwell stated that while these changes are not an immediate issue, it’s a change that’s coming that the board needs to begin deeper discussions on how to respond to this change.
Plans for the expansion of the Workforce Development Center are being refined following the awarding of a matching-funds grant to pay for the work. The plans currently call for an October 2023 completion date, but Elbe said he’s hoping they’ll be able to get the work finished by August of that year, in time for the start of that fall semester.
Trustees tentatively approved the the submission of a grant application for the USDA’s Rural Innovation Strong Economy (RISE) grant. Awards ranging from $500,000 to $2 million may be awarded. The intention for the grant funds would be to expand and improve the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield to help develop the facility into a business incubator space.
While they approved the submission of the application, the board determined that they wanted to clarify what the plan will be for the future of the building before the grant is accepted if it’s awarded. The building housing the SEC is in the fourth year of ten-year lease.
In other board business, the trustees:
•Authorized the submission of an application to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a $230,000 Small Business Community Navigation Grant
•Approved payment of $4,028 to the Illinois Community College Trustee Association as the first installment for dues
•Approved the adoption of the current college standing committees
The next regular meeting of the John Wood board of trustees will be held August 18 at JWCC’s Agricultural Education Center in Baylis, Ill.