QUINCY — John Wood Community College has taken the next step in finding a replacement for retiring school president Michael Elbe by forming the Presidential Selection Advisory Committee.
Elbe announced in March that he would be retiring effective Dec. 31 after eight years on the job. JWCC contracted the Pauly Group, Inc., a national search consulting firm to assist in the efforts to find the next school president.
The JWCC board of trustees considered nominations put forward by internal staff and faculty as well as seeking community representatives to serve on the committee. After consideration of those nominees, the board selected 15 people to help in the search for the school's next leader, with members of the board, staff, faculty, and community taking part.
Trustees Bob Rhea and Randy Greenwell will represent the board on the advisory committee, while JWCC's manager of regional centers Diane Vose and applications administrator Seth Brammer will speak for the staff.
JWCC faculty will be represented by Chris Kaelke, president of the faculty senate and chair of the natural science and engineering department and Brenda Graff, co-chair of the mathematics department.
Josh Welker, dean of business services, will represent the school's Leadership Council, with president of JWCC Foundation Dave Rakers speaking for the Foundation. Catharine Mills, student government president, will represent the student body on the committee.
Representatives for the community at large include: Debbie Reed, president and CEO of Chaddock; Jenna Morrow, executive director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau; Chaka Batley, mental health nurse practitioner at Clarity Healthcare; Todd Fox, superintendent of the Southeastern School District; Jim Rubottom, vice president of human resources at Knapheide Manufacturing; and Lydia Miller, senior director of benefits and compensation at Dot Foods.
Recruiting for the position has already started with an email announcement going out from Pauly Group on June 29 and the development of a presidential search website that will allow prospective applicants and the community at large to learn more about the position.
While specific dates have not been announced, the JWCC board is targeting October to invite final candidates to visit the campus. For more information on the search process, please visit jwcc.edu/presidential-search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.