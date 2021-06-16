QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees on Wednesday took initial action on the school's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The board approved a tentative budget at just under $16.2 million. The tentative budget will be available for public review for 30 days before being finalized at the July meeting. The new budget freezes tuition and fees and is based on a flat tax rate.
JWCC President Mike Elbe told the board the budget was balanced based solely on revenues the school earns and the expenses to be paid. No money coming in from stimulus payments was used to offset expenses to make the books balance.
The board also heard updates on a planned 24,000 square foot expansion of the Agricultural Education Center near Baylis. The expansion is being funded by more than $2 million in private donations and is being directed by the Orr Corporation. Once the expansion is completed, the Orr Corporation, under the guidance of chair Matt Bradshaw, plans to donate the facility to JWCC.
"The building will address multiple agricultural education and development opportunities in the Tri-State area," Elbe said. "This project will provide additional educational programs and services to address current and emerging agricultural industry opportunities and will enhance human and economic development in our rural economies."
The Agricultural Education Center is a partnership between JWCC, the Orr Corporation, and the University of Illinois. In anticipation of the new expansion breaking ground on August 24, the board also approved an amendment to the lease agreement with University of Illinois, the owners of the land. The agreement will extend the lease terms from ending in 2030 to an end date of 2070.
Following the awarding of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration earlier this month, the board voted to accept the award of more than $3 million to expand the college's Workforce Development Center on Koch's Lane in Quincy. Elbe said meetings will begin next week to zero in on a final design of the expansion.
Klingner and Associates of Quincy and BLDD Architects of Decatur are doing the architectural and engineering work for the expansion. That contract was approved last June so that the cost of the work could be included with the grant proposal, as opposed to JWCC footing that portion of the bill alone. The expansion grant will be matched with local funds to cover the complete cost.
The board approved submission to the Illinois Community College Board for a Resource Allocation Management Plan. The submitted RAMP documents are filed annually to be considered for matching funds from the state of Illinois to cover the costs of capital projects.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized submission of a $84,928 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) for a grant titled FY2022 Equity-Driven Continuous Improvement Funds grant to support Career and Technical Education programming.
• Authorized submission of a $30,000 grant application to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Area #14 for a grant titled Youth-Out of School Workforce Program.
• Authorized submission of a $15,345 grant application to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a grant titled Small Business Community Navigation.
• Accepted a $25,000 bid from Barnard Elevator of Quincy, IL for three-year bi-monthly elevator service and preventative maintenance. The contract will be paid monthly at $700 each month.