QUINCY — In a relatively speedy meeting Monday night, the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees wrapped up some final business for the year, along with bidding farewell to President Mike Elbe.
Curt Oldfield, president of Spoon River College in Macomb and representing the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents, presented Elbe with a token of appreciation for his nearly-nine years of service both to John Wood as well as to the larger community of colleges throughout the state.
"I think it's a tremendous journey he's been on, and what a legacy he's left with us," Board President Diane Ary said. "I think the success of John Wood will continue because of his actions and guidance.
"We will definitely miss him. I'm sure he'll stay actively involved, and I think he did everything possible to get us ready for the next chapter."
The Board also heard that Laurel Klinkenberg has submitted her resignation to the school. Klinkenberg is currently John Wood's vice president of instruction. She will be stepping down after six years in that position.
The filing deadline for seats on the Board was Monday at 5 p.m.
Ary will not be seeking reelection to the board, while trustees Bob Rhea and Larry Fischer both filed for reelection.
"From my standpoint, I would enjoy being on the board longer, but I think it's good to get new faces," Ary said Monday. "I'm looking at retiring myself from my job, and I thought this would be a good time to make these big changes. I really will miss being on the board.
"I've learned so much, and the people are just amazing," she said of her time on the Board. "This is a great college. I think JWCC is one of the great assets of the communities we serve. I'm just so proud every time I drive by the campus. But I think it's time to give someone else the chance to get involved."
In a major step regarding the new Agricultural Sciences Complex, the Board accepted the donation of the property from the Orr Corporation. The property, near Baylis, Ill., is owned by the University of Illinois and is leased long-term to JWCC. President Elbe accepted the keys to take informal ownership at the ribbon-cutting in August, but the Board's action Monday makes the donation official.
The Board accepted a bid of $105,631 from Associated Controls and Design to upgrade the school's auditorium stage with automated controls to operate the rigging systems. Trustee Don Hess explained to the Board that this upgrade will make the processes involved in theater operations both easier and safer.
In other business, the Board of Trustees:
• Accepted a $51,667 proposal from Peters Heating & Air Conditioning to provide heat pumps for the Student Activity Center.
• Accepted a $37,069.80 proposal from Conference Technologies for the courtyard sound equipment.
