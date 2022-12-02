John Wood Community College

Filing window for three JWCC Board seats will be December 12 through 19.

 H-W File Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — The filing dates for candidates interested in running for a seat on the John Wood Community College's Board of Trustees have been set for Dec. 12 through Dec. 19.

Any resident of the JWCC district interested in running for one of three expiring terms on the board may still obtain nominating petitions from the office of the school's president, located on the third floor of the main campus administrative center, 48th and Harrison in Quincy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.