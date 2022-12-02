QUINCY — The filing dates for candidates interested in running for a seat on the John Wood Community College's Board of Trustees have been set for Dec. 12 through Dec. 19.
Any resident of the JWCC district interested in running for one of three expiring terms on the board may still obtain nominating petitions from the office of the school's president, located on the third floor of the main campus administrative center, 48th and Harrison in Quincy.
The seats will be filled as part of the consolidated election on April 4. Three seats for full, six-year terms will be open, with the terms of Bob Rhea, Larry Fischer, and Diane Ary expiring.
Nominating petitions are obtained and returned to the JWCC president's office, though the election will be conducted by the clerks of each county in the John Wood district.
Office hours to pick up petitions or to return them during the filing window are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Questions may be directed to Leah Benz, executive assistant to the president, at 217-641-4102. Benz also serves as a deputy local election official for the college.
