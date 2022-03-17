PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The board of trustees for John Wood Community College held their monthly meeting Wednesday night at their Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield, Ill. The top items for the night were updates on two expansion projects that are in the works for JWCC.
The Orr Multipurpose Agriculture Facility is in the final stages of fundraising and construction and is expected to be open for the fall 2022 semester. Located in Baylis, Ill., the JWCC facility is located at the University of Illinois Agricultural Research and Demonstration Center. The 24,000 square foot facility has received the majority of the funding from the Orr Corporation, who has donated $1.9 million of the $2.5 million project total.
Matt Bradshaw, board chair for the Orr Corporation, said the new facility epitomizes the company’s forty-plus years of dedication to agriculture research and education.
“We look forward to John Wood Community College, the University of Illinois and numerous other local and state groups use of this facility to improve our rural communities,” Bradshaw said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Orr Multipurpose Facility is currently scheduled for August 9.
The 14,170-square-foot expansion of the school’s Workforce Development Center, along with a remodel of the current facility, is moving ahead. The board heard that the current timetable is to go out to bid for the project in April with construction planned to begin in June. The expansion project has a targeted completion-date of October 2023.
John Wood president Michael Elbe said both of these projects, along with other work being done by the school, show JWCC’s continued commitment to the region.
“With strategic focus and long-term planning, the college presents the district we serve with excellent opportunities to provide programs to support the workforce needs of the area and to have a greater impact in our rural communities and the agricultural industry,” he said.
In other business, the board:
•Authorized submission of a $55,000 grant application to the Illinois State Library/Jess White Secretary of State for the Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant.
•Accepted a three-year contract for independent audit services from WIPFLi, LLP with an option of a two-year extension, for a five-year total cost in the amount of $228,700.
•Accepted a $77,451 proposal from Associate Controls and Design for an automated rigging system in the auditorium.
The next meeting for the JWCC board of trustees will be at 6 p.m. on April 20 at John Wood’s Quincy campus.
