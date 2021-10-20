QUINCY — The recent Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Economic Impact Study was a topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s monthly board meeting of the John Wood Community College trustees.
JWCC president Michael Elbe said the school appreciates the work done by the ICCB and Northern Illinois University in compiling the study.
“The data confirms the direct economic benefits to our students and the true added-value John Wood provides to our community and our business partners in the Tri-State area,” Elbe said. “We collaboratively and strategically create innovative and relevant academic and training programs with regional business leaders to support the workforce for today’s needs and tomorrow’s opportunities.”
According to the report, employees that have completed a 2-year AAS or certificate from the school earn as much as $650,000 more over their lifetime, while employer benefit from JWCC’s investment in workforce training in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, health sciences, and other fields.
In direct returns to the community, John Wood reported $8.4 million in salary for 266 employees and $13.7 million in operating expenditures. These dollars feed back into the local community through employees living and shopping in the area as well as supporting businesses through work being done with the school. The ICCB study shows that, throughout the state, 48 community colleges contribute $3.5 billion and more than 43,000 jobs.
The board unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the JWCC Faculty Association of IFT/AFT Local #6086. One goal of the agreement was to offer an organized, transparent system to improve student learning with mutually agreed upon terms and conditions of work.
“This four-year agreement speaks volumes to the commitment and integrity of the Faculty Association and the relationship with the College to serve our educational institution,” Elbe said. “It is with the dedication from all parties involved who continue to work diligently and creatively together to provide a fair and equitable work environment and to serve our students in excellence.”
In other fiscal work, the board adopted a resolution to issue funding bonds for $5.1 million in order to pay off outstanding debts for the JWCC district. Along with the resolution, the board was open to public comments on the bond issue, though no speakers or comments were presented from the public.
Noah Gay, the student trustee member of the board, reported the members of the student body government will be visiting Denman Elementary on Thursday. The JWCC student leaders will be reading to the Denman students and, as Gay noted, planting early seeds for JWCC as a future education opportunity for the young audience.
Other items the board addressed were the allocation of tax levies to apply for various projects and debts the school has. These tax resolutions include:
Approved resolution and certificate abating the tax levied for the year 2021 to pay debt service on the General Obligation Bonds (Alternate Revenue Sources), Series 2012.
Approved resolution regarding the intent to levy the equity adjustment for the 2021 tax year as allowed by Section 3-14.3 of the Illinois Public Community College Act.
Approved the resolution and certificate to levy a tax for Protection, Health, and Safety Projects.
In one other piece of business, the board accepted a $30,250 bid from Zanger Excavating for erosion repairs and storm drain installation.
The next regular meeting for the John Wood trustees board was set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. That meeting will be held at the JWCC’s Quincy campus.
