QUINCY — The Board of Trustees for John Wood Community College held its first meeting since December, and the first meeting with new school president, Bryan Renfro, at the table.
Trustees learned Wednesday the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association approved the school's accreditation following the review process that ran through most of 2022.
HLC accreditation review is conducted once every 10 years to give formal recognition of the quality of an education institute.
"To achieve a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation confirms the College is on the right track and that we are meeting the obligations of our mission to provide a quality education to students," Renfro said. "Reaffirmation is an arduous yet rewarding process, and I am impressed by the collaboration of JWCC faculty, staff and leadership to achieve this milestone. I am honored to have stepped in after the fact to be part of the team and chart the next course as we continue to improve and provide students the opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams."
Renfro told the board that to mark such a milestone, he plans to host a celebration for the school's faculty, staff, and students.
The Board also heard an update from the Alpha Tau Gamma chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The JWCC chapter of PTK was created in 1991 by former president Mike Elbe. In order to be eligible to join the society, students must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Chapter President Catharine Miller said 105 new members were inducted into JWCC chapter of PTK in 2022, and 36 new members have already been inducted so far in 2023.
Miller also told the board that at the PTK international conference, Catalyst, the organization will honor Elbe with a retired president recognition.
The board also recognized a member of the school's faculty for her work when they approved tenure to Jamie Chapman, an instructor in the school's Natural Sciences program. The tenure status will take effect at the start of JWCC's 2023-24 academic year.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized submission of a $5,000 grant application to the United Way of Adams County for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Support Grant.
• Accepted a $218,538 bid from Conference Technology to provide audio-visual equipment for the Workforce Development Center. The cost was built in to the expense of the ongoing WDC expansion project.
