JWCC Board meeting

Catharine Miller, JWCC chapter president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, addresses members of the John Wood board of trustees Wednesday. It was the board's first meeting following the tradition break in January for the holiday season.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Board of Trustees for John Wood Community College held its first meeting since December, and the first meeting with new school president, Bryan Renfro, at the table.

Trustees learned Wednesday the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association approved the school's accreditation following the review process that ran through most of 2022.

