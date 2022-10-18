QUINCY — The regular monthly meeting of the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees scheduled for Wednesday is being canceled due to lack of quorum.
Because of business and travel obligations, the Board reported Tuesday they would not be able to hold the regular meeting. The Board of Trustees will instead convene at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the JWCC main campus in Quincy with an updated agenda to be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.