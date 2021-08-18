QUINCY — The main topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s John Wood Community College board of trustees meeting was the upcoming groundbreaking at the Orr Multipurpose Agriculture Facility in Baylis, Ill.
The groundbreaking, schedule for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center, marks the start of a process that will result in a new 24,000 square foot facility. The $2.2 million project is being funded entirely by private contributions. To date, the Orr Corporation has already accounted for nearly $1.7 million of the total cost.
The JWCC Agricultural Education Center is a joint venture that’s been in place for more than four decades. John Wood partners with University of Illinois with operations facilitated by the Orr Corporation. The current facility was previously being leased to the college with a 10-year lease. The board learned Wednesday that, before the first shovel of dirt gets turned on such a large project, the lease has been extended to 50 years. The plan is that the property will be donated in full to JWCC following the completion of this addition.
“The official groundbreaking ceremony of the Orr Corporation Multipurpose Agriculture Facility showcases a 44-year educational partnership with the University of Illinois and John Wood Community College facilitated by the Orr Corporation,” Mike Elbe, JWCC president said. “This unique partnership offers research and educational components to serve the agricultural industry in central Illinois and the Tri-State region.”
Board member Larry Fischer spoke on the unique nature of the three-way collaboration between a university, a community college, and a private corporation.
“You will not find anything like this in the United States,” Fischer said.
The board also discussed a plan to issue and reissue bonds totaling a little over $6 million. The decision was made to proceed with a plan to have the bonds handled by a local bank or several local banks, both to keep the issue as simple as possible and to keep the money in local use.
A decision was made to stop a request for a USDA RISE grant that would have been used to renovated the second floor of the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield. Along with some issues with requirements in the grant itself, the board was hesitant to commit to funding the renovations until they have a clearer picture on the long-term lease or purchase of the property.
In other board business:
The decision was made to apply for a grant through the TRIO-Upward Bound program in the amount of $297,600 annually, or $1,488,005 over a five-year period.
The decision was made to apply for a grant through the TRIO-Academic Talent Search program in the amount of $371,632 annually, or $1,858,160 over a five-year period.
Moved $1,521,478.78 from the school’s operation fund to the Operations and Maintenance Restricted fund to begin working on deferred maintenance projects.
The next meeting for the board of trustees will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the JWCC main campus.