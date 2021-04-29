QUINCY — The April meeting for the John Wood Community College board of trustees opened with both fond farewells and warm welcomes.
Following 14 years of service on the board, Jim Gay was recognized for his commitment to the school and the community. Gay did not seek re-election to his seat is the board elections earlier this month.
Incumbent board member Don Hess was sworn in for his second term with the board, while Paula Hawley was sworn in after her election to the board in the April 6 vote.
The board also showed their appreciation to outgoing student trustee Clayton Dyer. Dyer was selected to represent the student body for the last year. Taking his place brought a familiar name right back to the board table, as Noah Gay, grandson of Jim Gay, was selected to take Dyer’s place as student trustee.
With the new and returning board members seated, the trustees then elect to keep Diane Ary as the chair of the board, with Robert Rhea as vice chair, and Andy Sprague as secretary.
The board heard an update on the Missouri scholarship initiative. Since 2018, the college has offered a pilot program of tuition-reduction scholarships to incoming students from nine Missouri counties (Scotland, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, or Pike) enrolling in the career and technology education programs. The plan offers students a reduction that makes the tuition costs the same as in-state students. It’s a program that, during the pilot program, has been available to incoming students that are within one year of their high school graduation.
While the board admitted that the enrollments from the program hadn’t yet reached the numbers they had hoped, there was still praise for the efforts and intentions to keep moving forward were expressed. Options that were presented to be considered for the future include opening up the program to any incoming students from those areas, not only those freshly out of high school, or modifying the program to become an application-based scholarship for anyone as opposed to applying automatically for any student meeting the current requirements.
The potential for expansion of the Workforce Development Center was discussed as progress moved forward on a funding award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The plan $6 million expansion is hoping to have half the price tag covered from the EDA, and as part of that request, a requirement that JWCC show they have the matching funds available was needed. Mike Elbe, president of JWCC, said the required documents will be submitted shortly, and that he takes the request for documentation as a good sign.
“We’re just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” Elbe said.
For the fifth consecutive year, JWCC will keep both tuition and administrative fees flat for the new year. While Elbe noted that there would come a time that increases would be needed, the board agreed that the time for such a change is not now.
In other business, the board:
•Approved two grant applications totaling more than $250,000. The first is a grant from the Illinois Community College Board that would total $248,298 for adult education. The second is from the Illinois Board of Higher Education for $17,280 as part of the IBHE Cooperative Work-Study program.
•Approved the request to accept $152,690 in funding from AmeriCorp for the Adams, Brown, & Pike County RSVP program.
•Made revisions to board policies on payroll and work hours for hourly employees. These changes stem from issues related to increases in minimum wage requirements.
•Confirmed that the agenda for the board’s retreat in May has been set for that day’s events.
The board was also informed that plans for graduation have been set. With around 150 students expected to attend graduation events on May 14, the plan is that the class will be broken into pods of 25, with each graduate being allowed 10 guests. Students will have the opportunity to cross the stage, have photos taken, and accept their accolades in the brief ceremonies.
Due to both the graduation events and the board’s annual retreat, there will not be a regular monthly board meeting for May. The next trustee board meeting is currently scheduled for June 16.