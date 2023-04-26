QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees met Wednesday evening, a week later than usual to allow time to have all votes counted from the April 4 election from throughout the college's area.
Three candidates took their seats on the Board, with Larry Fischer and Robert Rhea returning following their reelections. The two incumbents were joined by Angela Greger, taking the seat vacated by Diane Ary choosing to step aside following eight years on the Board.
With the new Board sworn in, the leadership positions shifted, as well. Robert Rhea was selected as the board chair for the next year. Andy Sprauge was appointed vice-chair, and Paula Hawley will serve as board secretary.
Committee assignments were put on hold until the May meeting due to the absence of Dr. Randy Greenwell and Don Hess. Rhea said he would prefer to get their input on which committees they would prefer before he makes the assignments.
Finally, Lauren Archer ended her one-year tenure as student trustee. She was replaced as student representative to the Board by Kaydence Gregory.
Once the Board shuffling was completed, the new board heard a report from Barb Holthaus, executive director of the JWCC Foundation. One of the key functions of the Foundation is to provide funds to assist students with their financial needs at the school.
Holthaus told the board that the Foundation has reached over $594,000 in fundraising for the current fiscal year, with over $328,000 in grant funds as of the first week of April.
By way of comparison, by the end of the previous fiscal year on June 30, 2022, the Foundation had received $359,000 in grant funds, leaving the Foundation on course to beat that mark before the June 30 fiscal-year end.
"Increasing scholarships and direct support for students is critical for us," JWCC President Bryan Renfro said of the Foundation's work.
In a related point, Renfro told the board that JWCC was looking at around a 5% increase in enrollment for the spring semester. He said he expects the final numbers for the full academic year to be roughly flat from last year.
Two members of the JWCC faculty were recognized Wednesday for advancement in their positions. Mathematics department co-chair Brenda Graff and Dr. Steven Soebbing, chair of the Fine Arts department, were both promoted from assistant professor to associate professor.
"Both Brenda and Steven demonstrate JWCC’s faculty commitment to student success,” Renfro said.
The Board approved a bid from Million Construction, LTD for improvements to the school's concrete parking lots. The bid of $109,839 was accepted for the work.
In other business, the Board:
•Approved the application for a $230,000 grant for John Wood's adult education and GED programs.
•Approved the 2023-24 JWCC College Catalog and Student Handbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.