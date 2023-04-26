New Board for JWCC

John Wood Community College legal counsel Jim Rapp (standing right) swears in (from right) Larry Fischer, Bob Rhea and Angela Greger Wednesday at JWCC Board of Trustees monthly meeting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees met Wednesday evening, a week later than usual to allow time to have all votes counted from the April 4 election from throughout the college's area.

Three candidates took their seats on the Board, with Larry Fischer and Robert Rhea returning following their reelections. The two incumbents were joined by Angela Greger, taking the seat vacated by Diane Ary choosing to step aside following eight years on the Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.