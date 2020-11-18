QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to keep the school’s tax rate flat.
Due to increases in some local property values, however, JWCC is expecting to receive $328,600 more in funding through property taxes than it did in 2019.
The total expected tax rate for 2020, which will be considered for former approval in December, will remain the same as 2019 at $0.424 per $100 Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV) and result in a $7.87 million levy.
Funds from the 2020 levy will be distributed to the college during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Owners of a $100,000 home can expect to pay between $115 and $120.
“Our board of trustees and the college continue to be sensitive to the tax-paying citizens of our district, especially now during this challenging economic environment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” JWCC president Mike Elbe said. “The flat rate is part of JWCC’s efforts to minimize the impact on property taxes while planning for enrollment growth and sustainability.
“Our board continues to balance its conservative fiscal approach with investments in strategic initiatives. We keep our expenses down, operate with a balanced budget, and for the fourth consecutive year did not increase base tuition rates for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“JWCC’s mission is to make opportunities and services as affordable as possible for individuals who access education at every stage in life to help themselves, their communities, and the region’s economic prosperity,” Elbe said.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized submission of a $10,000 to $25,000 grant application to the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) for the Transitional English Instruction Innovation Grant in an effort to expand professional development to support instruction through local and regional activities.
• Had an informal discussion about a possible delay to the start of the spring semester, depending on the status of the pandemic and governmental mitigation. A decision will be made at a later date. Spring semester is tentatively scheduled to start Jan. 11.
• The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. at JWCC’s Quincy campus. Starting in February and lasting through at least June, board meetings will begin at 6 p.m.