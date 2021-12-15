QUINCY — The John Wood board of trustees wrapped up some outstanding business at Wednesday night's monthly meeting, including issuing just over $6.7 million in bonds.
Three different General Obligation bonds were approved by the board following their presentation and review over several months. The bonds will be used to retire some older bonds and repurpose old debt amounts to reduce interest amounts. The largest portion of the bonds will go to support the upcoming expansion of JWCC's Workforce Development Center, with matching funds coming in from a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration that was approved earlier this year.
Along with the bond issues, the board approved the tax levy of $0.42400 per $100 Equalized Assessed Value for 2021. This levy remains the same as the 2020 levy, but due to increases in property value, the new levy is expected to bring in around $345,000 more for the school.
JWCC president Michael Elbe said both the school and the board hold the objective of being good stewards of the district's tax dollar and being fiscally responsible by using conservative fiscal policies and investing in strategic initiatives for the school.
"We continue to hold true to our board’s commitment to remain a progressive and forward-thinking institution as it benefits our workforce, students’ success and the quality of life in the communities we serve," Elbe said.
One of those strategic initiatives is preparation for upcoming changes to federal requirements for new drivers to qualify for a Commercial Drivers License, changes that will effect everything from truck drivers to fire fighters to school bus drivers. The changes to federal regulation, passed in 2012, will require entry-level operators to meet minimum training requirements before they can take a state-administered CDL exam.
To help in the training of new drivers, the board of trustees approved the purchase of a truck driving simulator from Virage Simulation, Inc. With a base price of just under $95,000, the board approved a total purchase price of $111,895 to include the optional modules to train for additional equipment such as buses and fire trucks.
"This investment aligns with the College’s commitment to provide in-demand programs and state-of-the-art training for this region to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area," Elbe said. "We are proud to say the College’s faculty and staff have worked hard to ensure our Truck Driver Training Program is approved as a registered training provider."
In other business on Wednesday, the board:
•Heard an update on the design process for the WDC expansion project. The board will receive a presentation on the designs at their February meeting, with construction bids currently expected to open in April.
•Approved the renewal of the school's agreement with Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing to continue providing the associate in applied science (AAS) degrees for both surgical technology and nursing for BRCN.
•Were advised on steps being taken to prepare for the Higher Learning Commission's 10-year re-accreditation review that will take place throughout 2022, including an in-person visit from the Commission's peer-reviewers in October.
•Made the second half of the Illinois Community College Trustee Association dues for 2021 in the amount of $4,028.
There will be no board meeting in January. The next scheduled board meeting is planned for February 16 at the school's main campus in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.