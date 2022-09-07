Growing for the future

John Wood Community College held the ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for the $6.65 million expansion project at the school's Workforce Development Center. Pictured from left: Don Hess, Larry Fischer, Dr. Randy Greenwell, Andy Sprague, JWCC Board members; Kyle Moore, GREDF president; Michael Elbe, JWCC president; Sen. Jil Tracy; David Hetzler, JWCC Career Technical Education dean; Kent Snider, Adams County Board president; Mike Troup, Mayor of Quincy; Chris Russell, Knapheide Vice President of Operations; and Dave Rakers, JWCC Foundation board.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After years of planning, preparation, and anticipation while waiting for grant approval, John Wood Community College broke ground Wednesday on the $6.65 million expansion and renovation of the school's Workforce Development Center.

"The College is expanding our career education programs, and these training programs all require physical space to conduct hands-on training," Andy Sprague, the current JWCC Board of Trustees secretary, said. "Leveraging federal grant dollars is an excellent opportunity to provide in-demand programs and state-of-the-art facilities for this region to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.