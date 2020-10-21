QUINCY — The John Wood Board Community College Board of Trustees learned Wednesday that the school’s enrollment was fairing better than the headcount statement.
The report from the Illinois Community College Board showed that John Wood reported a fall 2019 enrollment of 1,934, a decrease of 2.7% compared to last fall. The school has seen a enrollment dip of 4.4% since 2016.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, community colleges in Illinois have reported a 13.7% drop in enrollment.
The report also showed that JWCC online full-time enrollment increased from 360 to 519 this fall — a 44.4% increase. Overall full-time enrollment dipped about 3.6% to 1,252 students.
“While this is a challenging time, our number one goal is always student success,” Elbe said.
Trustees also heard a market share report from Tracy Orne, dean of students and enrollment management.
The college’s district has 15 high schools, and one in three graduating high school students in 2020 decided to attend JWCC.
The Board also validated the college’s mission, vision, strategic goals and core values during the meeting, which kicks of the strategic planning year for FY2021.
“JWCC is positioned well for the future and for this I credit the three P’s: People, Planning and Partnerships,” Elbe said. “Our staff and faculty continue to work creatively and are dedicated to serving our students. We are strategically planning and examining all aspects of the College for new opportunities and to fully utilize all course offerings.
“Lastly, is our commitment to community partnerships with businesses and district high schools to assure delivery of services; especially in programs that lead to key workforce sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.”
The board also:
• Agreed to seek a $152,690 grant from AmeriCorp for Adams, Brown and Pike County RSVP volunteer program.
• Accepted $106,267 in grant funds from the Illinois Green Economy Network for multiple projects.
• Approved an application for a $25,000 second year funding grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education for Grant of Agriculture Science Teachers. The funds are used to recruit and support students interested in pursuing agricultural education careers.
• Approved a 9% increase in premium costs to cover rising costs of services while maintaining the college’s self-insurance fund balance.