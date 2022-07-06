QUINCY — John Wood Community College, in conjunction with Western Illinois University and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities Broadband Ready grant, will host a cybersecurity workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on July 12.
The workshop will be hosted at JWCC’s Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane, in Quincy. Participants will learn about best practices to stay safe from malware, ransomware, phishing, identity theft, and other top cybersecurity issues.
Cybersecurity is a critical issue in today’s world, and this free workshop presents community members, business owners, and government leaders an opportunity to learn more. Nonprofits, small businesses, and the general public are encouraged to attend.
For more information or to register for this free workshop, please email wdc@jwcc.edu or call 217-641-4971.
