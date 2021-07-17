PITTSFIELD, Ill. — John Wood Community College will be hosting an open house for prospective students at their Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.
The open house will run from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Southeast Education Center is at 39637 260th Avenue in Pittsfield.
JWCC representatives will be on hand to answer questions about academic programs, student life activities, financial aid, and career coaching. Registration for fall classes starting August 16 will be available during the open house.
For more information, please call 217-393-8400 or visit jwcc.edu/sec.