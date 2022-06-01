QUINCY — John Wood Community College will host an open house to provide information on available courses in their Truck Driver Training program.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 13 at JWCC's Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy. Representatives from the school's training program will share how the courses have been revised to meet the requirements of new federal regulations on obtaining a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), which went into effect earlier this year.
The John Wood course uses industry-standard equipment as teaching tools at a time when Class A CDL drivers are in high demand. JWCC said that students in the program can expect to be actively recruited by trucking companies both local and national, and some employers will cover or reimburse the tuition costs for the course.
In addition to the open house, John Wood also announced that the course itself has been updated to include additional lessons for those seeking to get a hazardous material endorsement for their CDL. The same regulations that changed requirements for a first-time CDL now also necessitate completion of specific theory instruction prior to taking the required knowledge test.
Students age 21 and over will have the option to take the course, covering basic introductory and operational requirements regarding hazardous material handling, reporting of crashes involving hazardous materials, loading and unloading, and other topics that are now required by law. The new course is a two-week, online class with one in-person class day. The class will cost $173 per person including textbook, with the next course starting on Monday, with the in-person day slated for June 18. Once completed, individuals will be required to go for fingerprinting and a background check prior to taking the endorsement test. The fingerprinting/background check has an additional $86.50 fee, payable to TSA.
The open house on June 13 is open and free to the public, with the next general Truck Driver Training course set to begin on June 27. For more information on the open house or any available courses, please contact the Truck Driver Training program at 217-641-4791, emailing tdt@jwcc.edu, or visiting jwcc.edu/truck.
